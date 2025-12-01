Anthony Bradford, Josh Jobe headline Seahawks' postgame injury updates

The Seattle Seahawks emerged from their dominant Week 13 win over the Minnesota Vikings relatively unscathed in terms of new injuries and reaggravating existing ones.

Starting right guard Anthony Bradford left the game late with an apparent elbow injury, and he did not return. Bradford was replaced by Christian Haynes for the remainder of the second half.

When asked postgame about Bradford's status, head coach Mike Macdonald said it doesn't appear to be serious.

“Shouldn’t be major, I don’t think. I think it was just enough for him to not finish,” Macdonald said.

Bradford has been the weakest link on an otherwise solid offensive line this season, even with starting center Jalen Sundell on injured reserve.

Haynes could be an improvement, regardless of whether Bradford is healthy or not, but the coaching staff doesn't appear keen on giving the former 2024 third-round pick more snaps unless forced to.

Cornerback Josh Jobe was pulled off the field for concussion tests after a collision that drew an unnecessary roughness penalty on the Vikings. However, after the game, Macdonald said "I think he's fine" in regards to the Seahawks' defensive back.

Safety Ty Okada (oblique) was the only player to enter Sunday's game with a questionable designation. Okada played the entire game and totaled two tackles. He appears to be fine after the game as well.

“Talk about really tough football players, Ty is one of those guys," Macdonald said. "There’s a couple things that we did to get him ready to play, medically speaking, and he just got ready to play.”

Other injuries may pop up, but the Seahawks appear healthier coming out of a game than they have in a while.

