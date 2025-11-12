DeMarcus Lawrence praises Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald for 2-TD day
Before Week 10 of this NFL season, only three players had ever recovered two fumbles and returned them for a touchdown in a single game. Seattle Seahawks edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence became the fourth on Sunday in their 44-22 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Lawrence and linebacker Tyrice Knight combined on a pair of blitzes that were basically identical — eerily re-creating the same play twice. Although it was the individual efforts that resulted in the plays being successful, Lawrence praised Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald for calling them.
"Mike Macdonald [has] been dialing it up all season," Lawrence told CBS reporter Melanie Collins after the Week 10 win. "We just trust our head coach to put us in the right position and then we go out there and make the plays."
The Seahawks' defense is ninth in yards allowed per game (307.3), third in rush defense (90.7), fifth in points allowed per game (19.1) and tied for second in sacks (32). It's been definitively one of the best units in the league through nine games, and they aren't even close to full strength.
Takeaways and touchdowns helped the Seahawks out to a 38-7 halftime lead against the Cardinals. That's how dominant Seattle can be.
"It’s a beautiful thing when we’re all on the same page," Lawrence said. "I feel like we’ve still got another step that we can take, but we're in a good place right now."
In addition to his touchdowns, Lawrence finished with four tackles, one tackle for loss, three quarterback hits and half a sack. He has 25 total tackles, four sacks and seven tackles for loss on the season.
Macdonald has been getting players from all over the defense into opposing backfields. Fifteen players have at least a half-sack, including six defensive backs. Three players have five or more in Leonard Williams (5), Byron Murphy II (5) and Uchenna Nwosu (5.5).
