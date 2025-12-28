Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence nearly gets 3rd defensive TD

In Week 10, Seattle Seahawks pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence had two fumble recovery touchdowns in one of the best games of his 12-year career. He nearly had a third one on the season in Week 17 against the Carolina Panthers.

Lawrence ripped the ball away from Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard in the third quarter, jumping on top of the ball before getting up and running to the end zone. It was a familiar sight watching Lawrence rumble to a defensive touchdown for the Seahawks.

But it was called back. When he jumped on the initial pile, Lawrence was touched down. The Seahawks still got the turnover, but Lawrence didn't get his touchdown.

The possession led to a touchdown, however, and the Seahawks took a 10-3 lead. That broke a 3-3 deadlock that wasn't going to give way without a big defensive play.

Lawrence, who was named to the 2026 Pro Bowl, has been resurgent in his first season with the Seahawks. Entering Week 17, Lawrence has 46 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, 18 quarterback and his two fumble recovery touchdowns.

He has three tackles and a fumble recovery so far against Carolina.

Following another Panthers turnover and Seahawks touchdown, they now lead 17-3 late in the third quarter. The Seahawks have a chance to clinch the NFC West in Week 17 if they win and everything shakes out their way.

