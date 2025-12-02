Once again, the Seattle Seahawks (9-3) showed how much of an elite defense they have this season in Sunday’s dominant 26-0 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The defense carried the team to a dominating win as the offense took on an extra-charged Vikings’ defense.

There were several key players who helped give Seattle the decisive win, including edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, who continues to be one of the biggest free additions for any team this season. Lawrence had two solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, and a forced fumble.

Lawrence helped create two of the biggest plays of the game on Sunday. On fourth down of the Vikings’ drive into the red zone, Lawrence pressured undrafted rookie quarterback Max Brosmer to throw a careless pass that was intercepted by linebacker Ernest Jones IV for an 85-yard defensive touchdown. Another came when he chased down a defender running from the backfield and forced a fumble.

The Seahawks defense allowed only 162 total yards from the Vikings’ offense, including 66 from the running game. Seattle also forced five turnovers, with four of them being interceptions from Brosmer.

After the game, Lawrence was asked if this Seahawks defense is the best defense he has ever played in the NFL. The 12-year veteran didn’t hold back on his answer:

"Yes, and I mean that wholeheartedly. I feel like its another level that we can reach. Y'all haven't seen the best of us. We're going to capitalize on our opportunities."

To say that the Seahawks' defense is one of the best Lawrence has ever played might not be a stretch. The Seahawks have the third-ranked scoring defense in the league, allowing an average of 18.1 points per game. They are also second in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (88.7) and 11th in passing yards allowed per game (200.6).

One big reason for the Seahawks’ success is the elite pass rush, led by Lawrence, defensive end/tackle Leonard Williams, and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II. The Seahawks have accounted for 40 sacks, fourth most in the league, and 66 quarterback hurries, second most in the league.

In terms of his 11 years with the Dallas Cowboys, Lawrence has been a part of five top-ten defenses, with three of them being ranked in the top-five in scoring defenses. There are significant differences between the Seahawks' defense and the Cowboys' defense he has played with in the past. The Seahawks’ defense is arguably the face of the team, along with star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

This defense has a chance to improve once star players, like safety Julian Love, return from their hamstring injuries. Until then, players like Lawrence are showing why they are among the most productive and dangerous defenders in the league.

