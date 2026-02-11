Ernest Jones Has a Special Message for Seahawks Critics

The Seattle Seahawks are celebrating their second-ever Super Bowl title in franchise history on Wednesday. The Seahawks dominated the New England Patriots 29-13 in Sunday’s Super Bowl LX.

As the new holders of the Lombardi Trophy, the team has the right to celebrate how they want or say what they want. Personnel from the coaches and front office staff to players have a lot to say about their journey to a Super Bowl title where they started as a longshot.

Ernest Jones goes wild while appreciating his team

Among the players who got a chance to hold the microphone at the celebration at Lumen Field is linebacker Ernest Jones IV. He was among the players who didn’t hold back his excitement for his team getting the title, but he also didn’t hold back from those who criticized the team, it’s Super Bowl shots, and quarterback Sam Darnold.

“I’m probably the last they gave the mic to, but we finna turn up. Not only do we have the best defense in the world, we got the best team in the world and, quite frankly, if got anything to say about my quarterback, you got anything to say about our defense, you got anything to say about our o-line, and if you got anything to say about the city of Seattle, I got two words for you, f*** you!.”

Jones isn't the only player to say or do some wild things as that is what the Super Bowl parade is for. They have a deep appreciation for the city and the team. They also have a deep appreciation for quarterback Sam Darnold, who finished his first season. A good portion of the players at the podium were wearing shirts that Darnold photoshopped with a cigarette in his mouth and a beer in his hand.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the podium after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jones has been a supporter of Darnold and the Seahawks since day one

This isn’t the first time that Jones has defeated the team and Darnold, but only this time, it comes after a victory. Jones first had a similar defense of Darnold after the Seahawks’ 21-19 Week 11 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams. This was the game where Darnold threw four interceptions. Darnold took the blame, but Jones was quick to criticize those who harshly criticized Darnold by saying, “f*** you” in the press conference.

While it was fair to criticize Darnold’s performance of those four interceptions, there were some attacking him personally, that he deserved to be benched, and talking about his future in the league. Jones has been a supporter of Darnold, the Seahawks, and the city of Seattle since day one. It’s fair to say that Jones is saying what many fans are thinking.

More Seahawks on SI stories

What Maxx Crosby told Tom Brady is great news for the Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba responds to tasteless joke by Druski after SB

7 shocking stats from the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win over Patriots