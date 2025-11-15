ESPN breaks down how Seahawks-Rams game will change NFC West race
The winner of the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game in Week 11 will, at least temporarily, take sole possession of first place in the NFC West.
Both teams are 7-2, and the winner will also snag a better divisional record with a win. The Seahawks lost the first matchup of the season to the Rams last season, and it cost them a playoff berth despite the team winning 10 games.
Seattle will try to avoid a similar situation this year by getting the early-season win, especially with the San Francisco 49ers (6-4) also in the playoff race.
"The winner of this game will break the current first-place tie in the NFC West," ESPN's Sarah Barshop wrote in a prediction piece. "According to ESPN Research, the Rams have a 50% chance to win the division, while the Seahawks have a 33% chance. If the Rams win, their chances of winning the NFC West jump to 66% and Seattle's fall to 19%. If the Seahawks win, their chances rise to 55% and Los Angeles' fall to 27%."
While those percentages are destined to shift regardless of the Week 11 result as the season goes on, it's still significant and based on things like remaining opponent win percentage, among other factors.
The Seahawks have multiple tough games ahead on the schedule, including a second matchup with the Rams and 49ers. They also have to face Indianapolis (8-2) in Week 15. Those will all be season-defining games.
The primary criticism of the Seahawks so far this season is that they have lost against good teams and beaten up on lesser teams. Those two losses against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 49ers were by a combined seven points. Both were decided by a few unfavorable plays.
However, if Seattle wants to earn its due respect, this becomes an absolute must-win game.
