Rams not just big test for Seahawks QB Sam Darnold, but a potential revenge game
It’s hard to win 14 regular-season games and not capture a division title. However, that was the case for Kevin O’Connell’s Minnesota Vikings in 2024. Led by rejuvenated quarterback Sam Darnold, the franchise posted its most wins since its 15-1 season in 1998.
As for Darnold, he enjoyed a career year in his seventh NFL season. He started all 17 games, threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns, with only 12 interceptions. He also lost four fumbles, but he earned his first-ever Pro Bowl invitation and led the Vikings to the playoffs.
O’Connell’s club finished 2024 with a 14-4 overall record, but lost to only two teams. The Vikings were swept by the eventual NFC North champion Detroit Lions, losing out on a division title in a 31-9 setback at Ford Field in the final regular-season game of ’24.
The other defeats came to Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams, both away from home. The first was a 30-20 Thursday night setback in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium, the other a 27-9 loss in the NFC wild card round at Glendale, Arizona. The latter was relocated due to the wild fires in Los Angeles.
In the first meeting with the Rams, Darnold threw for 240 yards and two scores without an interception. He was sacked three times, one of those for a safety in the final two minutes of the game. Three months later in the wild card playoffs, he threw for 245 yards and one touchdown. However, Darnold was picked off once and sacked nine times. One of the latter resulted in a fumble in that Rams’ star defender Jared Verse returned 57 yards for a touchdown.
So two games vs. McVay’s Rams a year ago added up to 485 passing yards and three touchdowns. It also resulted in Darnold being dumped a dozen times, with two of those sacks resulting in points for Los Angeles.
Now the 28-year-old signal-caller is with his fifth NFL team and has had a big hand in Seattle being tied for the best record (7-2) in the NFC. Darnold is hitting on 71.1 percent of his passes for 2,262 yards and 17 scores, albeit with six picks and a total of 10 turnovers. What’s worthing noting here is that the Seahawks’ signal-caller has been sacked only 10 times in nine games this season.
Mike Macdonald’s 7-2 Seahawks will be at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. The key to Darnold exacting his own revenge against the 7-2 Rams in the battle for first place in the NFC West may be offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s gameplan and coach John Benton’s offensive line adjustments against a Los Angeles’ pass rush that had produced 27 sacks this season.
