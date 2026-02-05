ESPN Expert Predicts Low-Scoring Super Bowl Between Seahawks-Patriots

Super Bowl LX will feature two of the most well-balanced teams in the NFL this season. The Seattle Seahawks finished the 2025 campaign third in points scored and gave up the least amount of points. The New England Patriots were second in offensive scoring and fourth in defense.

Both teams are led by defensive-minded head coaches with Mike Macdonald in Seattle and Mike Vrabel in New England. The players have taken pride in living up to the high expectations of their respective coaches and ESPN’s Bill Barnwell expects that to continue in the Super Bowl.

Barnwell predicted Seattle would win 20-13, saying that he believes defenses will dominate this game and keep the score low.

”After taking a closer look, my strongest feeling about this game is that the offenses won't play very well. The Seahawks are too dominant on the defensive side of the ball, and the Patriots have been much improved there over the past month,” Barnwell wrote.

“I wouldn't be surprised if both teams leaned into their run games to try to take some of the pressure off their respective quarterbacks, and that could lead to plenty of punts while each team tries to find an opportunity for an explosive play.”

Special teams, defensive turnovers could decide the outcome

Seattle Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed returns a kickoff for a touchdown as 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro attempts to trip him up | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Barnwell did say that there could be a chance for some fireworks, although he believes this would happen courtesy of defense or special teams.

”There's a chance we get a high-scoring game, but I would expect that to come from the offenses being handed short fields by their defenses and special teams as opposed to some form of shootout,” said Barnwell.

Seattle added wide receiver Rashid Shaheed this year in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. He’s given them a boost, including ripping off a 95-yard touchdown on a kick return against the San Francisco 49ers.

If he has at least one big play in him this weekend, that could be what ensures Seattle captures its second Super Bowl trophy.

