Final Week 9 injury report: Seahawks still without top safety vs. Commanders
For once, the majority of the Seattle Seahawks players who are ruled out are not on the defensive side of the ball.
However, as the Seahawks head into their Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders, they will still be missing a key piece. Safety Julian Love has been ruled out after originally trending towards a return following the bye week, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.
Love will miss his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury. He has only played in three games so far this season and has totaled 18 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and two pass deflections. Ty Okada, a former undrafted free agent, has filled in for Love and played well thus far.
The silver lining is that cornerback Devon Witherspoon has no injury designation and should be good to go against the Commanders. That's a huge boost for the Seahawks' defense, which hasn't had him on the field since Week 4.
Other injuries of note
The Seahawks also ruled out tight end Eric Saubert, wide receivers Jake Bobo and Dareke Young, and guard Christian Haynes. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Jarran Reed are both questionable, per Henderson.
Losing Kupp and Reed would be significant for Seattle. With Bobo and Young out, Kupp being sidelined would mean the Seahawks are without three of their top-5 receivers. That would likely mean more snaps for potential practice squad elevations.
Young has also been the team's best kick returner this season, so Seattle may elevate recent signing Velus Jones Jr. to fill that role.
If Reed is held out, nose tackle Brandon Pili will likely see a big role against Washington. Pili has played just 45 snaps this season, but is a solid run-stuffing body in the middle of the defense.
The Seahawks and Commanders kickoff at 5:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 2.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks get hopeful update on Jayden Daniels for Week 9 game
Idle Seahawks fall in NFL power rankings after their bye week
Seahawks insider names 3 trade targets to fix biggest problem