How Sam Darnold caught Jaxon Smith-Njigba off guard on TD pass

Leading up to the Seattle Seahawks' showdown with the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs, there was one huge concern. Sam Darnold hadn't thrown a pass in days due to an oblique injury, leaving his status in doubt. He not only suited up, but Darnold led Seattle to a massive 41-6 victory over their AFC West rival.

Darnold showed no signs of being injured, completing 12-of-17 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown went to his No. 1 receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who continued his breakout year. Following the game, Smith-Njigba said he knew the Seahawks were good despite the injury Darnold was dealing with.

Smith-Njigba said Darnold gave him the "thumbs up," then went out and playeed great.

"He was telling me he was good, and apparently he ain't lying to me, so he played great, so yeah. It was kind of, of course, it's going to be a media thing and big all around, but he gave me the okay, the thumbs up, and I knew we were good," Smith-Njigba said.

Sam Darnold surprised Jaxon Smith-Njigba with his TD pass

He added that he was a little surprised by the touchdown pass from Darnold. The surprise, however, didn't come from the velocity Darnold threw with, but that he was able to fit the pass through such a tight window.

"Honestly, it surprised me not how hard he threw it because he was hurt, but I was just like, wow. I'm like, how's he going to fit it through this window? And happened to do it again."

In #Seahawks’ locker room Jaxon Smith-Njigba says he wasn’t surprised how hard Sam Darnold threw that TD pass to him back of the end zone. He was surprised Darnold even threw it with how covered he was. pic.twitter.com/tIZPTdv7Tg — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 18, 2026

Smith-Njigba said he never second-guessed Darnold, who has been everything Seattle hoped he could be when they signed him to a free agency deal this offseason.

Seattle awaits the winner of Sunday's NFC Divisional Round game

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams celebrates on the field following an NFC Divisional Round game. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

With the win in the bag, the Seahawks can sit back on Sunday and watch as another NFC West team fights to keep their championship hopes alive.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, with the winner slated to play in Seattle next weekend. Head coach Mike Macdonald has a chance to take his team to the Super Bowl in just his second season with the franchise.

