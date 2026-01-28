How Tough is it to Face the Seattle Seahawks at home?

Homefield advantage is a real factor, especially when an opposing team plays the Seattle Seahawks in Lumen Field. The Seahawks were 6-2 in the regular season this year, with the only losses being a 17-13 Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and the 38-35 Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Seahawks followed the impressive home performance this season with two playoff wins over NFC West Divisional opponents. This past Sunday, the Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in the NFC Championship thanks to an incredible performance from quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Over the weekend, FOX Sports writers created a list of the toughest stadiums to play in. The Seahawks’ Lumen Field took the No. 1 spot ahead of the Green Bay Packers’ Lambeau Field at No. 2 and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium at No. 6. They are the only NFL teams to appear in the top ten.

There are several reasons why Lumen Field takes the top spot of the ranking, but the most obvious has to be the fans, called the ‘12th Man.’ They are always among the loudest and most energized groups that give the opposing team some trouble. Add in some of the tough, cold atmosphere and Lumen Field remains one of the toughest teams.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) celebrates on the podium after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks averaged 30.6 points per game in the eight regular-season games played this season. They’ve averaged 26.4 points on the road. Their offensive efficiency at home was only amplified more as the team scored 72 points in the Divisional Round and the NFC Championship for an average of 36 points per game.

The NFC Championship only proved the FOX Sports writers how correct they were to assign Lumen Field in the top spot. Darnold had an outstanding game, completing 25-of-36 of his passes for 346 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a QBR of 82.9. JSN also had a stellar game by catching 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown.

The defense surprisingly has some of its worst games at home this season. They have 38 points to the Buccaneers, 37 points in the Week 11 overtime over the Rams and in the NFC Championship. It helped to have the crowd noise in some ways in the two wins over the Rams.

It won’t be until next season that we see the Seahawks take Lumen Field as they might look to top off this season with a potential Super Bowl title.

