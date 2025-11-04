Trade grades for Seahawks huge acquisition of Saints WR Rashid Shaheed
The Seattle Seahawks made a substantial move hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, bringing in New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. The Seahawks came into the deadline at 6-2, one of the best teams by a whole lot of metrics in all of football.
In Shaheed, the Seahawks get a player their offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, is very familiar with. They were together last year in New Orleans. Shaheed had some injury struggles, but in his last full season, he was an All-Pro returner and recorded over 700 receiving yards. How did Seattle do in acquiring him?
Seahawks grade out positively in Rashid Shaheed swap
On the one hand, two draft picks, even one as high as the fourth round, is a fairly steep price to pay for a player who isn't going to be an immediate starter. With Cooper Kupp injured and Tory Horton playing well, Shaheed won't even be on the field as much as he was with the Saints.
On the other hand, Kupp is injured and doesn't have a track record of health. He's also not the same Cooper Kupp we knew and loved, so adding depth is a good idea. Horton is a late-round rookie, so it's not a bad idea to add some insurance for a potential fall-off. And in the return game, Seattle could use some help, so getting Shaheed helps there, too.
Plus, Klint Kubiak will be able to dial up some fun plays for someone as speedy as Shaheed. He will work wonders for Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Already the NFL's best wide receiver this year, having someone like Shaheed to take some coverage away over the top will only add to Smith-Njigba's career year.
Defenses will still double him, but Smith-Njigba should see less safety help over the top in some plays with Shaheed representing the deep target taking some attention away. If the defense pivots to cover Shaheed, then Smith-Njigba will be open. If they stay on JSN, Shaheed will be open. It's a nice weapon to have in the arsenal.
Shaheed will be useful, although he's not a huge needle-mover, and the Seahawks paid a pretty penny for him. Grade: B+
