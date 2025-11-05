ESPN analyst says Shaheed trade makes Seahawks 'legit Super Bowl contender'
It's a shame it didn't happen sooner, but after their "wins" on and off the field over the last three days, the Seattle Seahawks have finally captured the attention of the NFL.
Sam Darnold's almost flawless performance last Sunday night in a blowout win over the Washington Commanders. A 6-2 record, pockmarked by only last-minute losses to winning teams. And adding to that excitement ... Rashid Shaheed. On Monday, league analysts were buzzing about the Seahawks. As of Wednesday morning, they're practically bursting at the seams.
ESPN's Get Up!, in fact, excitedly proclaimed the Seahawks as an NFC team that can make it to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara in February.
We know, 12s, they're late to the paty. But better late than never, right?
"This makes them a Super Bowl contender. This is a legit football team," said analyst Jeff Saturday. "They had a very explosive offense before, and Sam Darnold was already pushing the ball downfield. This trade could make them really special."
General manager John Schneider even got some love on the show, as the co-hosts praised him for shipping out DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and still - six months later - being re-loaded at receiver and then some.
Are Seahawks Now NFC Super Bowl Favorites?
"Seattle is loaded. Look out, they're loaded," said analyst Louis Riddick. "Shaheed is an absolute third-level game-wrecker. And this all about Sam Darnold. He gives you the confidence to pull the trigger on a deal like this."
With added attention, of course, comes added pressure. Now that everyone is watching, the Seahawks have to deliver what should be another easy win Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field.
