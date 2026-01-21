Running back reinforcements on the way for Seahawks before NFC Championship

Running back Zach Charbonnet, the Seattle Seahawks' leader in rushing touchdowns this season, suffered a torn ACL in the team's 41-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

That would have left Kenneth Walker III as the team's lone back ahead of Velus Jones Jr. on the active roster before Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams, but reinforcements appear to be on the way.

The Seahawks designated running back George Holani to return to practice after a long stint on injured reserve. Holani, who was the team's No. 3 running back to begin the season, injured his hamstring in Week 12.

"George is an option. We'll see how it goes this week," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday of Holani potentially returning for the championship game, per the team's official website.

In addition to his offensive role (22 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown this season), Holani was a key special teams player before his injury.

Holani averaged 24.2 yards per kick return on 16 attempts and had a kickoff recovery touchdown in the end zone against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 — displaying his elite knowledge of the new kickoff rules. That helped turn the Seahawks' previously three-point lead into a 10-point advantage in a game they eventually won.

It's not a certainty Holani will return, but here's what you can expect if he does make it back for the Rams game.

Holani adds more versatility to offense in Charbonnet's absence

Part of the reason the Seahawks' run game has been so effective is due to the different threats that Charbonnet and Walker pose to defenses. That versatility evaporated when Charbonnet exited, but Walker was having a day against the 49ers, and that continued until the game was over.

The Seahawks have rushed for 135 and 171 total yards in their two games against the Rams in Week 11 and Week 16, respectively. Klint Kubiak knows how to get his rushers in space against LA, and Holani has a similarly elusive skill set to Walker with a little more punch and physicality.

Even more important than the skill sets, however, is just keeping the running backs fresh. Walker has been incredibly efficient this season in a run-heavy offense because he's splitting snaps with Charbonnet. Take that away, and the Seahawks risk losing their down-to-down efficiency.

Jones played just seven regular season snaps with the Seahawks on offense before playing 11 in Saturday's Divisional Round game. Holani played 36 before his injury, and he's been with the franchise since 2024. There's more familiarity with how to best utilize him.

Getting Holani back would be crucial for the Seahawks' offense. Kubiak relies on two rushers, and while Charbonnet was a premium secondary, Holani is a quality player.

