Mike Macdonald Keeps Punishing Ravens After Seahawks' Super Bowl Win

When Mike Macdonald left the Baltimore Ravens in 2024 to become the Seattle Seahawks' head coach, it sent ripples through the Ravens' fanbase as they knew they may have let a gem walk away.

Macdonald, Baltimore's former defensive coordinator who led a dominant 2023 Ravens defense, just won a Super Bowl in Seattle in his second season. He became the third-youngest head coach to win a Lombardi Trophy (38).

The Ravens just parted ways with John Harbaugh, 63, after 18 seasons, hiring former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, 42, as their new head coach.

But even two seasons later, Macdonald is poaching coaches off the Ravens' staff, especially as they are now in a transition period. The Seahawks are hiring former Ravens football strategy and assistant quarterbacks coach Daniel Stern, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Shortly after that, Schefter also reported the Seahawks are hiring former Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr as their inside linebackers coach. Orr had a chance to join former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in Las Vegas, per Schefter, but instead joined Macdonald in Seattle.

Macdonald reportedly wanted Orr on his staff in 2024, but the Ravens promoted him to defensive coordinator once he vacated the position to take Seattle's head coaching job. With Harbaugh out, Orr is finally reuniting with Macdonald.

Stern's role is more curious, as he could become their pass-game strategist, per Schefter. It will likely depend on what the Seahawks do at offensive coordinator, per Henderson, as they are currently looking at internal offensive coaching candidates to replace Kubiak.

Seahawks quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko and pass-game coordinator Jake Peetz are both among the candidates to replace Kubiak, so Stern could replace one of them, or roles could be reshuffled. For now, it seems the point is that the Seahawks wanted Stern on the staff in some capacity.

Both hires are a major credit to the pull that Macdonald and the Seahawks are building in Seattle with a Super Bowl victory. There will always be coaching and player departures after an NFL title, but the real key to forming a dynasty will be the team's ability to reload in both areas.

Macdonald is getting to handpick coaches he's worked with before, just like he did in 2024.

Kubiak tried to get Seahawks run-game specialist and assistant offensive line coach Justin Outten to come to Las Vegas, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, but it was for a lateral position. Macdonald blocked it, as Outten is another candidate for the vacant offensive coordinator position.

Keeping as much of the staff intact that was under Kubiak in 2025 will be key. If they do that, there's a good chance an internal offensive coordinator hire could maintain or elevate the offense in 2026. Macdonald clearly wants to keep a similar scheme, which means that it will be the primary goal.

