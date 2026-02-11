In 2024, former Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald was named the ninth head coach in Seattle Seahawks’ history. He led the club to a 10-7 finish in his debut campaign, but missed out on the playoffs.

Despite winning six of their final eight games a year ago, the team had higher aspirations and made plenty of changes in 2025, most notably on offense. Veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett, and both quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf were dealt to the Raiders and Steelers, respectively. Enter quarterback Sam Darnold and former Rams’ Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was one-and-done, and Seattle hired Klint Kubiak. He spent the ’24 season with the New Orleans Saints.



In 2025, Seattle’s offense was a Top 10 unit across the board in terms of total yards, rushing yards and passing yards. Only the division-rival Rams (518) and the AFC champion Patriots (490) scored more points than Seattle did under first year OC Kubiak (483).

Working with Mike Macdonald a learning experience for Klint Kubiak

Now the Seahawks are the reigning Super Bowl champions, and Kubiak has been named the newest head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. He spoke about his time with Macdonald, who certainly made an impression on him in his only season in the Pacific Northwest.

“I hated looking him in the eye because I knew the hard questions were coming," said Kubiak. "But I appreciated that about him because it brought the best out of us.”

Kubiak is now with his sixth organization in as many years. He was the Vikings’ offensive coordinator in 2021, the Broncos’ quarterbacks’/passing game coordinator a year later, served as Kyle Shanahan’s passing game coordinator in ’23 (where he and Darnold worked together) before joining the Saints in 2024.

Kubiak take his lessons learned and success to the Raiders for 2026

Now he joins the Las Vegas franchise that is arguably the worst in the league.

The Raiders are a combined 21-47 the past four seasons since reaching the playoffs in 2021. The franchise hasn’t won a division title nor postseason game since 2002. The biggest challenge for Kubiak and his club will come in 2026 at a date to be determined. The Silver and Black will host Macdonald’s Super Bowl champions during the regular season.

