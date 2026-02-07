Seahawks Have Chance for Ultimate Insult to 49ers in Super Bowl LX

For the second time this season, the Seattle Seahawks will play a game at Levi’s Stadium. Back on a Saturday night in Week 18, Mike McDonald’s team wrapped up the NFC West and homefield advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a 13-3 victory over Kyle Shanahan's San Francisco 49ers. It is Seattle’s first NFC West title since 2020.

Now the ‘Hawks return to Santa Clara over a month after capturing a division title on the Niners’ turf and have a chance to grab the ultimate prize by beating the New England Patriots in securing the franchise’s second Lombardi trophy.

Dec 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald reacts on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Winning at Levi’s Stadium has become second nature to McDonald. It will be the fourth time that Seattle’s current sideline leader will visit this venue in three seasons, and he and the team he is and was employed by have emerged victorious. As John Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator with the Ravens in 2023, Baltimore knocked off the Niners on Christmas, 33-19, as Macdonald’s unit picked off Brock Purdy (4) and Sam Darnold (1) a combined five times.

A season ago in Week 11, the Seahawks beat the 49ers, 20-17, when Seattle quarterback ran 13 yards for a touchdown with 12 seconds to play. Now add in this season’s 10-point win over the playoff-bound 49ers and Macdonald owns a nice little winning streak in this building.

Now here comes Super Sunday and McDonald can make it four consecutive wins in this NFC West rival’s hone field. Of course, the opposition is a Patriots’ team that finished with the same regular-season record as the Seahawks (14-3) and is currently on a six-game overall winning streak. Of course, Macdonald’s club is on its own nine-game roll. Will familiarity breed an NFL championship this weekend?

