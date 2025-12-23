NFL analyst throwing support behind Seahawks' JSN for NFL MVP
It's the time of year when NFL fans and media grapple with an important question: What exactly does "valuable" mean? As in, Most Valuable Player.
Does it mean "best"? Does it mean most "popular"? Or, in our opinion, should it answer this question: "Where would that team be without that player?"
Apply that question to Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks, and you understand why the receiver should at least get consideration for NFL 2025 MVP. And, sure enough, he is.
On a Tuesday in which JSN was voted to the Pro Bowl, he's also getting some love from Sports Illustrated as a Top 5 MVP candidate.
As expected, SI has among its leaders all quarterbacks: Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert. No, JSN isn't a quarterback who touches the ball on literally every offensive play. But he's a receiver like none other this season, accounting for 36% of the Seahawks' catches, 44% of their receiving yards and 42% of their touchdown catches.
That, my friends, is a one-man show.
"Smith-Njigba has been dominant all season and has played a pivotal role in the Seahawks being the No. 1 seed in the NFC with two regular-season games left," SI writes. "He won’t win MVP, but he deserves consideration from voters for his impressive body of work. He has a league-high 1,637 receiving yards, along with 10 touchdowns and 104 catches, averaging 15.7 yards per reception."
