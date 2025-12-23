NFL analyst throwing support behind Seahawks' JSN for NFL MVP

It's the time of year when NFL fans and media grapple with an important question: What exactly does "valuable" mean? As in, Most Valuable Player.

Does it mean "best"? Does it mean most "popular"? Or, in our opinion, should it answer this question: "Where would that team be without that player?"

MORE: One shocking Seahawks snub from 2026 Pro Bowl selections

Apply that question to Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks, and you understand why the receiver should at least get consideration for NFL 2025 MVP. And, sure enough, he is.

On a Tuesday in which JSN was voted to the Pro Bowl, he's also getting some love from Sports Illustrated as a Top 5 MVP candidate.

As expected, SI has among its leaders all quarterbacks: Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert. No, JSN isn't a quarterback who touches the ball on literally every offensive play. But he's a receiver like none other this season, accounting for 36% of the Seahawks' catches, 44% of their receiving yards and 42% of their touchdown catches.

MORE: DK Metcalf altercation with fan dates back to time with Seahawks

That, my friends, is a one-man show.

"Smith-Njigba has been dominant all season and has played a pivotal role in the Seahawks being the No. 1 seed in the NFC with two regular-season games left," SI writes. "He won’t win MVP, but he deserves consideration from voters for his impressive body of work. He has a league-high 1,637 receiving yards, along with 10 touchdowns and 104 catches, averaging 15.7 yards per reception."

Jaxon Smith-Njigba | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks restored to glory in latest NFL power rankings

DK Metcalf reminds everyone why the Seahawks had to move on

Seahawks’ stunning comeback changes the math in NFC West