Advanced NFL stat shows how dominant Seahawks pass rush is
The term ‘defense wins championships’ is still a true statement to this day. For the Seattle Seahawks, their defense can easily help propel them to the top prize of the league this season.
Several attributes can make this Seahawks’ defense great, including the coaches, some of the stars, the depth that steps up after injuries, and the utilization of certain packages and plays.
Seattle possesses the third-ranked scoring defense in the league (18.7 points allowed per game) and second-ranked rushing defense (85.9 rushing yards allowed per game). A key reason is that the defensive line is stacked with reliable high-volume disruptors in the backfield.
It isn’t just the defensive linemen creating chaos in the backfield this season. An NFL Next Gen Stat shows how the Seahawks are efficient blitzers despite not calling the plays for blitzes.
The Seahawks are blitzing at the second lowest rate in the NFL (19.2 percent) while at the same time generating the second highest pressure rate (40.1 percent) in the league, according to @NextGenStats. That's a pretty damn good way to live on defense. pic.twitter.com/g42BcFekWT— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) November 6, 2025
The Seahawks have accounted for the second-highest pressure rating (40.1%) despite only blitzing 19.2% of the time, which is the second-lowest rate in the league. This means that the Seahawks don’t have to send blitzes to pressure or sack the opposing quarterback. When they blitz, the Seahawks’ defense is completely unpredictable.
This Seahawks defense, led by the aggressive defensive line, has been one of the most tenacious units in the league. Seattle is tied for third in the league in sacks accounted for (27), second in quarterback hurries (37), and second in quarterback pressures (90).
Edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, defensive end/tackle Leonard Williams, defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, and outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu have been on another level of production and destruction this season. All four players have combined for 108 total tackles, 18 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 38 quarterback hits. The four of them are not only some of the most consistent defenders on the team, but in the league.
It is clear from these four players that the Seahawks don’t need to consistently blitz to pressure the opposing quarterback or make a play in the backfield. When they do, the Seahawks coaches mix it up a bit with different blitzing schemes. They will have a slot cornerback blitz and have the safety or linebacker pick up the coverage. They will also send one or more linebackers or a safety to help create chaos.
Linebacker Drake Thomas has been one of the most underrated players this season for the Seahawks, accounting for three sacks and six tackles for loss. Safety Ty Okada has stepped up in a big way with the injury to star Julian Love. Okada has accounted for 1.5 sacks in eight games played, with five of them being starts.
The Seahawks haven’t utilized much of their blitzing schemes because they believe their three main defensive linemen in Lawrence, Williams, Murphy, and Nwuso, can still put serious pressure on the quarterback while the coverages remain tight. The Seahawks are likely saving their blitzing schemes for the remaining nine games of the season to avoid any film study analysis from the opposing teams.
Either way, this Seahawks defense is something special, and it will be a key component to how far the team reaches in the playoff race at the end of the season.
