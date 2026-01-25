Seahawks Thrown Pre-Game Curveball vs. Rams in NFC Championship Inactives

With just over an hour before kickoff, the Seattle Seahawks learned they will have one less offensive weapon for Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo, who was activated from injured reserve earlier this week, will not play against the Rams. Despite having no injury designation heading into the game after being a full participant in practice all week, Arroyo (knee) will miss his sixth straight game.

The Seahawks will continue to lean on the tight end duo of AJ Barner and Eric Saubert, which has worked out well for them as of late. It's still one less weapon for Sam Darnold after the team expected to have Arroyo back this week.

Seattle's third-string left tackle, rookie Amari Kight, is also out after entering the game as doubtful. Josh Jones, the immediate backup at that position behind Charles Cross, is active despite being questionable to play in the game.

QB Jalen Milroe will serve as the emergency 3rd quarterback

Fullback Robbie Ouzts, linebacker Jared Ivey, guard Christian Haynes, running back Velus Jones Jr. and Jalen Milroe (emergency third quarterback) make up the remainder of the Seahawks' inactives.

The Seahawks will have Kenneth Walker III, George Holani and Cam Akers as their running back trio.

Rams notable inactives

The Rams will be without wide receiver Tutu Atwell, former Seahawks cornerback Derion Kendrick, running back Jarquez Hunter, tight end Nick Vannett, offensive lineman Beaux Limmer, defensive end Larrell Murchison and Stetson Bennett (emergency third quarterback).

Linebacker Byron Young, who was questionable to play, is active against the Seahawks. The Rams are at nearly full strength in the 2025-26 season's penultimate game.

