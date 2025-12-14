NFL insider predicts another home blowout win for surging Seahawks

If the Seattle Seahawks were tempted to peek ahead to next Thursday night's NFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Rams, Philip Rivers has yanked them back to the here and now.

Rivers' appearance Sunday at Lumen Field as a fascinating 44-year-old comeback story has certainly grasped them attention of the NFL. And, thankfully, of the Seahawks. Instead of taking the reeling, injured Indianapolis Colts too lightly, head coach Mike Macdonald's team should be focused on the current task at hand and not the huge game in the near future.

CBS NFL insider Pete Prisco is also suggesting Rivers will "help" the Seahawks. He is 140-67-1 picking NFL games straight up, and on Sunday is taking the Seattle comfortably, 31-16.

Writes Prisco of his prediction:

This might be 44-year-old Philip Rivers at quarterback for the Colts. It won't matter. This is a brutal test against a dominant defense in Seattle. Look for a big game from that defense, no matter who plays quarterback for the Colts. Sam Darnold will hit some big shots against a Colts defense that has struggled in recent weeks. Seahawks big.

A win Sunday and the Seahawks will roll into next week vs. the Rams with an 11-3 record and tons of momentum. The Rams host the dangerous Detroit Lions in Week 15 at SoFi Stadium.

