2 Positions Seahawks Need in Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks have a rather complete roster as they just won the Super Bowl less than two months ago.

While free agency gutted part of their team, the Seahawks still have a very strong group of players. However, the team still is in need of adding in some positions, particularly at the pass rush and cornerback spots.

"Seattle did not make serious attempts to re-sign Boye Mafe or Woolen, but their departures created positions of need. DeMarcus Lawrence will be 34 in April, so even if he puts off retirement another year, the Seahawks eventually have to find a long-term replacement. They re-signed Josh Jobe to be their No. 2 corner but don't have any obvious contenders to fill the No. 3 role," ESPN insider Brady Henderson wrote.

Seahawks Need Help on Defense

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mafe signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, and the team hasn't quite yet found a comparable replacement. The Seahawks have a lot of veterans in the spot, so it's important that the team invests in some youth coming up in the draft.

The Seahawks should be looking at the top rookies, but it would also benefit from adding another veteran into the mix.

As for cornerbacks, the Seahawks were decimated in the secondary for free agency because they lost Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant. Woolen signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, while Bryant joined the Chicago Bears, meaning both former Seattle Super Bowl champs are joining potential rivals in the playoffs next season.

The Seahawks have tried to patch up their losses by adding former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, but the team could still make some adjustments at the position.

The Seahawks understand the value of cornerback depth, as they needed many throughout the season to withstand the highs and lows of playing a position that requires so much energy. The Seahawks benefitted from having a very deep unit and they need to replenish their depth.

Players the Seahawks could look to sign are Tre'Davious White, Rasul Douglas, Arthur Maulet and Ahkello Witherspoon, among others. The Seahawks are an attractive free agent destination for veterans, so getting some experience in the secondary could be what keeps the group among the best in the NFL.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter