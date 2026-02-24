Seahawks’ 2025 Deadline Trade Earns Huge Offseason Regrade

During the 2025 season, the Seattle Seahawks knew they had a Super Bowl-caliber team, but they were also incredibly self aware. They were off to a hot 6-2 start, but they knew something was missing.

That’s why they were buyers at the NFL trade deadline, adding Rashid Shaheed in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Seattle sent a fourth-and fifth-round draft pick in 2026 to New Orleans in exchange for the wide receiver/kick returner.

Shaheed had some big moments in the postseason, including a 95-yard kickoff return to start the Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers. His performance in the postseason led to Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay giving the Seahawks an A+ for the trade, with New Orleans getting a C.

Seattle Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed returns a kickoff for a touchdown as 49ers K Eddy Pineiro attempts to trip him. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

“While his regular season numbers weren't jumping off the page—Shaheed recorded 15 catches for 188 yards and seven rushing attempts for 64 yards—he flashed his incredible returning abilities by housing both a kick and punt return,” Kay wrote.

“Come the playoffs, Shaheed continued to give Seattle a massive special teams edge. He only returned four kickoffs across the team's three-game run to the Lombardi Trophy, but the dynamic playmaker amassed a whopping 167 yards in total—including a 95-yard return for a touchdown to open the NFC [Divisional Round] Game—on those runbacks.”

Despite modest numbers in nine games with the Seahawks, Kay called this a “home run” acquisition. New Orleans might be happy with two picks on Day 3, but Seattle received more from Shaheed than those two selections were likely to offer.

There’s only one negative aspect of the Rashid Shaheed trade for Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed runs in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

If there’s anything about the trade that could be classified as a negative for Seattle, it would be Shaheed’s contract. The reason New Orleans was ready to move on was that Shaheed is scheduled for free agency this offseason.

That’s not always a bad thing when adding players at the deadline. For example, if Shaheed wasn’t a good fit, they could wash their hands and moved on. That wasn’t the case, however, so Seattle would love to keep him around.

With Shaheed’s performance in the postseason, that might not be too easy. The Seahawks have the cap space, but Shaheed’s value might never be higher than it is right now. If Seattle wants to keep him, it could be costly.

