Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed turned the game upside down on his opening kickoff return for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

Shaheed has been tremendous for the Seahawks all season long. Ever since he was acquired in a trade back in November, Seahawks head coach Mike McDonald praised Shaheed for his performance against the Niners and all of what he's been able to bring to the table.

"Well, he was someone that I know that we were targeting throughout the process. And I mean that's John (Schneider) and the personnel folks that made it come to life. So, shout-out to him. Turns out, it was a luxury, initially, because of our receiver situation, but with Tory (Horton) going down it ended up being a great move. It was a great move initially," Macdonald said of Shaheed.

"But from my perspective and the coaches' perspective he's a player that we really respect. When he's catching the ball in kickoff return, you're like, 'Oh, here we go, we've got to contain this guy.' When he's on the field on offense, you can't let him get behind you as well. The receiver run game is something you have to account for as well. It really does help the team big time. So, shout out to John."

Shaheed making moves for Seahawks

Shaheed can do it all. He can line up at wide receiver, return touchdowns off of kickoffs, and even run the football. The Seahawks may count on him to do that more often in the NFC Championship with Zach Charbonnet on the sidelines with a torn ACL.

"He's a cheat code. I'm so angry at him for being so fast. It drives me crazy. Just jealous at the end of the day, because he's special," Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp said of Shaheed. "I remember the first day he got to the facility, I remember asking him 'is it cool lining up and knowing that you can run past anyone that lines up across from you', and he says 'yeah, it's pretty cool.'"

If the Seahawks can get Shaheed in motion during the game against the Rams, it could break off for a big play. That could be all the Seahawks need in order to get to the Super Bowl.

Shaheed and the Seahawks are set to kick off against the Rams on Sunday at 3:30 PM PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on Fox or stream it on the Fox One app.

