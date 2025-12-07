Seahawks burner Rashid Shaheed blasts Falcons for 100-yard touchdown

The Seattle Seahawks only made one deal at the trade deadline, trading for former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

However, in his first four games with the Seahawks, Shaheed hasn't made much of an impact. He had just four catches for 34 yards during that span, but added two catches for 28 yards in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

That was a sign of things to come, as the Shaheed breakout game appears to have arrived against Atlanta.

Shaheed returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a 100-yard touchdown, marking his first score with the Seahawks and a huge play to give Seattle its first lead of the game in a potential trap matchup with the Falcons.

RASHID SHAHEED TAKES THE KICK RETURN 100 YARDS ALL THE WAY



SEAvsATL on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/rdIB9a1qK6 — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2025

The play was a credit to the entire Seahawks special teams unit, as they opened up a massive lane for the speedster to run through. Shaheed was barely touched as he broke through the gap and accelerated for the game-changing touchdown.

With Seattle's offense struggling to produce points, it has been the defense and special teams stepping up to carry the load. Shaheed emerged at the perfect time as the Seahawks try to get to 10 wins.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks predicted to draft ‘imposing’ Penn State prospect in 2026

Why the Seahawks deserve a perfect grade for 2025 season so far

Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba earns comparison to 4x All Pro