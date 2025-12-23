Recent history says Seahawks cannot underestimate Panthers in Week 17

The Seattle Seahawks are the NFC's top seed in part because of what the Carolina Panthers have done. First and foremost, they beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13, which paved the way for Seattle to take the lead in Week 16.

The Panthers also beat the Green Bay Packers, another contender for the top seed, in Week 10. The Panthers have been helpful, and now they get to play Carolina in a game that is somewhat meaningless to the Panthers, who will probably be looking ahead to Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Seahawks are really good, and the Panthers are mediocre. At best, they're above average. They shouldn't be a major threat to the Hawks, but recent history might have bad news for the Seahawks.

Panthers are major threat to Seahawks despite talent gap

The Green Bay Packers once held the number one seed. Then, the Carolina Panthers visited and beat them by a field goal.

The Los Angeles Rams once held the number one seed. Then, they visited the Panthers and got beat by a field goal.

Now, the Seattle Seahawks hold the number one seed. They're about to fly across the country to visit the Panthers. Do you see where this might be headed?

The previous two teams had way more talent than the Panthers, but they managed to eke out wins. Against the Packers, it was their running game and the game plan to limit possessions and keep Green Bay's offense off the field.

Against the Rams, it was timely turnovers and an unbelievably clutch performance by QB Bryce Young. Who knows what Dave Canales will plan for the Seahawks and their well-balanced roster, but they'll have something up their sleeve.

The good news is that the Panthers have been alternating wins and losses since Week October 19 when they beat the New York Jets. While they seem to be a bit of a giant slayer, they also can't seem to win twice in a row.

And because they are also coming off a dramatic, thrilling win over a heated rival that put them into first place, they could also experience a letdown, meaning the talent gap should help the Seahawks. But they cannot underestimate these Panthers.

