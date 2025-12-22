The Seahawks are facing the Carolina Panthers at the right time

The Seattle Seahawks (12-3) have two more games of the 2025 NFL Regular season for them to secure the NFC West Division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Seattle was off on Sunday after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 38-37 in overtime at home.

Its next opponent to face will be the Carolina Panthers (8-7), who are on another high after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 at home. The Panthers are now in first place in the NFC South with only the Buccaneers in contention.

Just like they have been all season, the Panthers are not great at playing games after a win. Carolina hasn’t won back-to-back games since Week 6 and Week 7 of the season.

They’ve defeated the Green Bay Packers on the road, but lost to the New Orleans Saints at home in the following game. Another example is the Panthers defeating the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 13 and then losing to the Saints in Week 15 after a bye week.

History tends to replace itself until the team in question sheds the narrative. Carolina has yet to show it can be a consistent team this season after beating good teams. The Panthers may have beaten the Rams, but they lost to the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, have been one of the most consistent teams in the league. They lost to two NFC West teams in the 49ers and the Rams, who clinched a spot in the playoffs. They have also lost to the Buccaneers in Week 5. Seattle has lost all three of their games with a combined nine points.

There are 16 teams this season that currently have a positive differential. Then, 16 more that have a negative point differential. The Seahawks are at the top of the league with a point differential of +164, while the Panthers are one of 16 teams to have a negative point differential of -50.

The Panthers have the potential to have a potent and successful offense under quarterback Bryce Young, as well as a defense that can play like a top-ten defense in the league. The problem is the lack of consistency from Carolina from game to game, which makes it hard to trust in the playoff picture.

Seattle knows better than to underestimate its opponents this season. The one time the Seahawks arguably did was in the 18-16 Week 15 home win over the Indianapolis Colts when 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers was playing in his first game in nearly five years. The Seahawks were also likely looking ahead to the Thursday Night Football game against the Rams.

