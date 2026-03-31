Richard Sherman Predicts a Big Contract Coming for Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon

This offseason is a critical time for the Seattle Seahawks, as they have the main goal of taking care of their own players who helped them win a Super Bowl. They've done with the re-signing of players originally set to be free agents, but have extended their biggest stars in wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to extensive long-term contracts.

The Seahawks are likely not done extending players, as three-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon could be next. It's likely that Seattle will extend Witherspoon by the time training camp starts. Witherspoon and JSN came into the league at the same time by the Seahawks, so it should be fitting they're extended in the same offseason.

Richard Sherman Breaks Down the Worth of Witherspoon’s Extension

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Richard Sherman is seen on the Thursday Night Football set before the game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Many experts believe Witherspoon should be given a time of the league deal regarding his position. Among them is former Seahawks cornerback and current NFL analyst/host of the Richard Sherman Podcast, Richard Sherman. He had high praise for not only Witherspoon, but also general manager John Schneider for making moves to prepare for the eventual contract extension.

"You try not to set the market, but if you get it done early enough, then the years after the deal are the market setters. So say he gets $31, $32 million a year over the next four years, and they get this year again, when you have a couple of years left on your deal, when you have a year or two left on your deal, it makes a difference."

"And I think when you look at it over the lifetime of the deal, it looks like a much more reasonable deal. So again, I think he's going to get a deal, a record-setting deal, no question about it. I think John Schneider is being very smart about how he does these things and why he's doing it so early to give him flexibility down the road, and again, allow him to continue to draft well, continue to replenish the cupboard, but also keep his guys happy, keep his best players happy."

What is Witherspoon’s Deal Projected to Be?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Witherspoon has been to the Pro Bowl in all three years of his young career, has played great in big games, and has helped the team win a Super Bowl. It should be fitting that he gets one of the biggest contracts in his position group. Only three cornerbacks are getting paid an average of $30 million per year or more. Trent McDuffie earned the highest-paid contract in league history among cornerbacks at $31 million per year after being traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Los Angeles Rams.

Witherspoon has a chance to earn an average of $32 to $35 million per year. The high-dollar paying years wouldn't go into effect after the fourth and fifth years of his rookie deal, similar to JSN. His new extension keeps him in Seattle all the way after the 2031 NFL Season. The Seahawks could give Witherspoon a deal like that to not only make him stay in Seattle longer, but it would also give the front office some room to work around other players.

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