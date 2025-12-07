Mike Macdonald’s fearsome defense, 4 other things to know about Seahawks vs. Falcons

A year ago, the Seattle Seahawks won 10 games for the first time since 2020. Unfortunately for first-time NFL head coach Mike McDonald, the ‘Hawks were the only club in the league to finish with double-digit victories and not make a playoff appearance.

On Sunday at Atlanta, the Seahawks have a chance to reach the 10-win mark in only 13 contests. This has become a very dangerous football team in more ways than one. There’s just enough balance on offense, while the defense appears to be getting better on a weekly basis.

As for the Falcons, it’s been another rough year. After winning three of their first five games, Raheem Morris’s club is 1-6 in its last seven outings. Along the way, Atlanta lost starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as well.

One more setback by the Falcons and that will make it eight consecutive losing seasons for a franchise that was in the Super Bowl in 2016 and reached the playoffs in 2017. On Sunday, they host a Seahawks’ team that owns an imposing 12-2 road mark dating back to the start of 2024.

Seahawks vs. Falcons History

Despite a pair of playoff setbacks in 2012 and 2016 (both at Atlanta), the Seahawks own a 13-9 overall edge in the series standings vs. the Falcons. In fact, even with those two postseason setbacks, the ‘Hawks own an 8-4 road record in this setting. There’s more good news for Macdonald’s team, which rolled to a 34-14 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 7 a year ago. It marked the Seahawks’ third consecutive win at Atlanta dating back to 2019.

Sam Darnold Must Deal with Falcons’ Improved Pass Rush

In 2024, only the Patriots (28) got to opposing quarterbacks less often than the Falcons (31). In April’s draft, Atlanta added pass-rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. in the first round. The team has totaled 41 QB traps in 12 games, but Sam Darnold has been sacked just 15 times in a dozen outings.

Falcons’ running back Bijan Robinson ranks second in the NFL with 1,589 yards from scrimmage, including 995 yards on the ground. He and the Atlanta offense face a stiff challenge from a Seattle defense ranked sixth in fewest total yards allowed per game. Only the Jaguars have been tougher to run on this season.

Keep an Eye on Seahawks’ WR Rashid Shaheed

There hasn’t been much to talk about (4 catches for 37 yards) regarding the former member of the Saints. However, don’t be surprised if wideout Rashid Shaheed enjoys a big outing against a familiar foe. In four games vs, the Falcons, the three-year pro has hauled in 16 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

Morris’s team will be without wide receiver Drake London, who leads the club in catches (60), receiving yards (810) and TD grabs (6). That means quarterback Kirk Cousins will be leaning even more on tight end Kyle Pitts (56) and Robinson (54), who rank second and third on the team in receptions, respectively.

