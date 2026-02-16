Sam Darnold Won Seahawks Locker Room Before Super Bowl LX

The Seattle Seahawks are celebrating after winning Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots.

The win couldn't have been claimed without every member of the 53-man roster, but quarterback Sam Darnold is definitely one of the key members of the team that led to the win. He came to the Seahawks over the free agency period with no guarantee of a second season on his contract, but he won his teammates over and earned the respect of the locker room.

"I don't think it's really hit me yet, to be honest with you, but it's special," Darnold said via the team's website.

"This group is why it's special. The connection that all of have as players, the love that all of us have for each other, the players, the coaches, really everybody in the building, top down, from Jody all the way down. The love that we share throughout the building is special, and I've never been at a place like it."

Seahawks Proud of Sam Darnold After Super Bowl Win

Darnold, 28, played for four teams across the first seven seasons of his career, but now it appears he has found the right fit with the Seahawks. Despite being the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Darnold has become an underdog that his teammates love rooting for.

"It' s a unique story," Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV said via the team's website. "I'm super blessed that that guy's my quarterback. And I think he just models what everybody on that team has been through. We've all been rejected, we've all been not respected, and he's just the guy at the helm for us. He's a hell of a quarterback, and I'm super thankful he's my quarterback.

"Sam's the man. We knew that from Day 1. Sometimes you have to go through these bumps in the road for God to show you who you are, and show you who he is. There's nobody else I'd want to be my quarterback."

With two years left on his contract, Darnold will lead the Seahawks forward in hopes of building a dynasty in the Pacific Northwest. They will go into the upcoming NFL season as a threat to win it all once again, and Darnold will take them as far as they can go.

