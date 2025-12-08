Seattle Seahawks' great defense continues to get good luck against quarterbacks

The Seattle Seahawks are a great football team. A little good fortune doesn't hurt, either.

Combined with their second-half dominance of the Atlanta Falcons that led to a 37-9 victory Sunday, the Seahawks' string of good luck against opposing quarterbacks also continued. Next week's opponent - the once 7-1 Indianapolis Colts - lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to a torn Achilles.

The Seahawks will instead face rookie sixth-round draft pick Riley Leonard in Week 15 at Lumen Field. In all, they will face rookie quarterbacks three out of four weeks. While Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold has taken every meaningful snap in his team's 10-3 season, Jones' injury extends an uncanny streak of opposing quarterbacks.

MORE: Rookie Nick Emmanwori amazing 'Superman' dive keeps Seahawks close in Atlanta

Week 9, Marcus Mariota: He filled in for the Commanders when start Jayden Daniels left the game with a dislocated elbow.

Week 10, Jacoby Brissett: He started for the Cardinals in place of injured Kyler Murray.

Week 12, Cam Ward: Seattle faced the Titans' No. 1 overall draft pick.

Week 13, Max Brosmer: The undrafted rookie threw four interceptions filling in for injured starter J.J. McCarthy

Week 14, Kirk Cousins: The 37-year-old in his 14th season started in place of injured starter Michael Penix.

MORE: Seahawks burner Rashid Shaheed blasts Falcons for 100-yard touchdown

Week 15, Riley Leonard: The rookie Notre Dame is expected to start after Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on Sunday. Expected backup Anthony Richardson is also out for the season for Indy.

Since Week 8, the Seahawks will face only one intended starting quarterback - the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford.

Mike Macdonald's defense is good enough on its own merits. Facing inferior quarterbacks just makes the Seahawks even stronger.

Seahawks-Falcons | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Only 3 teams have better SB odds than Seattle, but there’s a catch

Richard Sherman puts trash-talking Cowboys receiver in his place

Seahawks burner Rashid Shaheed blasts Falcons for 100-yard TD