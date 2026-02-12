Seahawks 2026 Worst-Case Scenario Could be Nightmare for Super Bowl Champs

The Super Bowl celebration is still going on for the Seattle Seahawks, but the 2026 season will be here before we know it.

Seattle might have been overlooked during much of the 2025 season, but that won’t be the case now that they’re the champs. Not only will they play a first-place schedule, but every team will give them their best shot as they look to take out the champs.

MORE: Seahawks Offseason Team Needs Ranked from Least to Most Crucial

That alone presents a challenge, but Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox is also concerned that they could have a “mass exodus.” He says they’re already losing offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and could see some key free agents leave as well, creating a worst-case scenario in Seattle.

”Keeping a Super Bowl-caliber roster together is rarely an easy task, and that's the challenge that Seahawks general manager (John) Schneider will face this offseason,” Knox wrote.

“Several key contributors, including cornerback Riq Woolen, receiver/returner Rashid Shaheed, cornerback Josh Jobe, safety Coby Bryant, and Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III, are slated to be free agents next month. Other teams will be interested in them, looking to get a piece of that Super Bowl puzzle.”

Knox continued by saying they could also lose some of their assistants, who might follow Kubiak.

”A worst-case scenario, though, would see the Seahawks lose the majority of their top free agents, along with Kubiak and several assistants, and end up with a team incapable of navigating the Super Bowl hangover,” Knox wrote.

John Schneider will have his work cut out for him

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

General manager John Schneider went through a lot of criticism this past offseason when he decided to move on from quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf.

MORE: Ranking Potential Opponents For The Seahawks In 2026 Season Opener

It didn’t take long to realize he made the right call as Sam Darnold outplayed Smith and Jaxon Smith-Njigba proved he was ready to take on the WR1 role.

Now, he has to figure out a way to keep this team together, without overpaying players due to their title run.

More Seahawks on SI stories

What Maxx Crosby told Tom Brady is great news for the Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba responds to tasteless joke by Druski after SB

7 shocking stats from the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win over Patriots