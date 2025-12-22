Seahawks have a chance to make historic franchise mark in Week 17

The Seattle Seahawks (12-3) have been one of the most successful and efficient teams in the league this season, thanks to their great production on both sides of the ball. While they are a historically great defense, their offense has been making strides to become the best offense in franchise history.

Seattle’s 38-37 overtime home win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday tied the franchise record for 30-point games in a season (8). The last time they had eight such games was in 2020, their most recent NFC West Division title season.

The #Seahawks have scored 30 + points 8 times this regular season. The most in franchise history.



The team did that 3 times last regular season.



We did it these times:



7 times in 1984, 1986, 2005 and 2020

6 times in 1979

5 times in 1987 and 1988 pic.twitter.com/PHycTk8LiG

They had seven games where they scored 30 or more points in the 1984, 1986, and 2005 seasons. The 2005 NFL Season was the same season where they went to Super XL thanks to the tremendous performance of league MVP running back Shaun Alexander.

The Seahawks entered Sunday’s Week 16 games ranking third in the league in points per game (29.5) and seventh in passing yards per game (238.1). One of the biggest reasons for the Seahawks being so explosive offensively this season is the dynamic playmaking of wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

JSN has caught 104 receptions for a league-high 1,637 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has nine games this season where he has accounted for 100 yards in a game and four more games where he has accounted for at least 90 yards. He is the Seahawks’ version of Shaun Alexander this season.

Quarterback Sam Darnold has proven to be a smart and productive gamble for the Seahawks this offseason. Through 15 games played, Darnold has completed 285-of-424 of his passes for 3,703 yards, 24 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and a 100.6 quarterback rating.

In the three losses from the Seahawks this season, two of them have come from games where they haven’t scored at least 30 points. The other games where Seattle didn’t score 30 points came in games where it had slow starts.

The Seahawks have two more games this season where they could make an even more impressive offensive mark on their franchise history. The Seahawks face the Carolina Panthers on the road in Week 17 and then the San Francisco 49ers on the road in Week 18. The Panthers have the 14th-ranked scoring defense in the league, and the 49ers have the ninth-ranked scoring defense.

