Seahawks have a chance to make historic franchise mark in Week 17

Michael Hanich
Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks (12-3) have been one of the most successful and efficient teams in the league this season, thanks to their great production on both sides of the ball. While they are a historically great defense, their offense has been making strides to become the best offense in franchise history.

Seattle’s 38-37 overtime home win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday tied the franchise record for 30-point games in a season (8). The last time they had eight such games was in 2020, their most recent NFC West Division title season.

Michael Hanich
MICHAEL HANICH

Michael Hanich is a long-time sports journalist with experience across print, digital, and television. He is currently a producer and reporter for WKRG News 5 in Mobile, Alabama, and has covered Alabama football, Auburn football and basketball, and various college and pro teams for Gulf Coast Media and YardBarker.

