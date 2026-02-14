Seahawks Interviewing 49ers Assistant for Offensive Coordinator Job

So far, the Seahawks have mostly kept their search for a new offensive coordinator inside the building. We know of four interviews conducted with members of the staff from 2025, including young hotshot Jake Peetz and (in my opinion) the current favorite Justin Outten. However, they are starting to branch out, giving outside voices a shot at the job.

And they’re working within the division. Connor Senger, the pass game specialist for the Arizona Cardinals, was the first external interview, and now they’re taking a look at a 49er. Brian Fleury, who has worn several different hats in San Francisco since 2019, is getting a shot to present his argument for why he should get to call plays for the Seahawks in 2026.

The Resume

Most recently, Fleury has served as the run game coordinator and tight ends coach. The 2025 49ers run game wasn’t especially great (24th in yards, 30th in yards per rush, 10th in EPA), but they had one of the best tight end rooms in the league with George Kittle (57 catches, 628 yards, 7 touchdowns) and Jake Tonges (34 catches, 293 yards, 5 touchdowns).

In the three prior years (2022-2024), Fleury was just the tight ends coach. This associates him most closely with George Kittle, who has been in the conversation for best tight end in football. Over 46 games, Kittle had 203 catches, 2,891 yards, and 25 touchdowns during this span. Of course, Kittle’s greatness was clear and evident well before these seasons as well.

He served as the offensive quality control coach for the prior two seasons (2020-2021). Neither year was the best example of 49er offensive football during the Kyle Shanahan era. The 2021 49ers ranked 13th in points and 6th in EPA, while the 2020 injury-ravaged team was 21st in points and EPA. Take from that as you will.

He worked as a defensive quality control coach for the 2019 49ers that made it to the super bowl, participating in a defense that was 8th in points and 2nd in EPA. It was during these seasons where he crossed paths with John Benton, who was on the 49ers as an offensive line coach during this time.

Before his 49ers stint, he was actually part of football operations with the Miami Dolphins for three years, serving as a director of football research (2017-2018) and football research analyst (2016). You can also find him as a linebackers coach on the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015, and a quality control coach on the 2013 Buffalo Bills.

Prior to that, he spent a decade on various college teams as either a coordinator or positional coach. He’s got a wide range of experience, and most of his NFL career has come working either with or beneath Kyle Shanahan, making him definitively a Shanahan guy, which is definitely what this team would be looking for. But is it all enough to give him the job?

