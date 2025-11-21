All Seahawks

Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba ranked No. 1 in NFL in bizarre category

For the fashion police who take interest in game-day outfits, Seahawks' WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba was voted the NFL's "best dressed" for Week 11.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is impossible to cover this season ... unless it's by his award-winning wardrobe.

The Seattle Seahawks' receiver is producing an All-Pro season, swamping the field to lead the league in total yards by a whopping 238. He's also third in targets, fourth in catches and Top 10 with five touchdowns. He's Seattle's main offensive weapon, as well as quarterback Sam Darnold's No. 1 option.

He's a legitimate candidate for NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He's play has been so dazzling that we've never stopped to think, "Hmm, but what about his game-day clothes?"

Thankfully (we think), the fashion police at NFL.com have studied game-day wardrobes, and in Week 11 gave its "best dressed" award to Smith-Njigba. (Though, truth be told, it's difficult to take any voting seriously that features a four-way tie for third place.)

To us, JSN showed up to SoFi Stadium before last week's Rams game in jeans, a yellow jacket and red sneakers. But to NFL.com, he was runway perfection.

"JSN emergence into superstardom on the field has mirrored his elevation in game-day runway fits," the site writes. "He's becoming a regular. It takes different energy to rock a yellow jacket and denim pairing as naturally as JSN did here."

For what it's worth the Chicago Bears' Jaquan Brisker finished second to JSN, and his outfit - to us, at least - looks like he walked straight off the set of The Matrix.

JSN and his award-winning wardrobe will be at Nissan Stadium Sunday as the Seahawks take on the lowly Tennessee Titans.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

