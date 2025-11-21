Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba ranked No. 1 in NFL in bizarre category
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is impossible to cover this season ... unless it's by his award-winning wardrobe.
The Seattle Seahawks' receiver is producing an All-Pro season, swamping the field to lead the league in total yards by a whopping 238. He's also third in targets, fourth in catches and Top 10 with five touchdowns. He's Seattle's main offensive weapon, as well as quarterback Sam Darnold's No. 1 option.
He's a legitimate candidate for NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He's play has been so dazzling that we've never stopped to think, "Hmm, but what about his game-day clothes?"
Thankfully (we think), the fashion police at NFL.com have studied game-day wardrobes, and in Week 11 gave its "best dressed" award to Smith-Njigba. (Though, truth be told, it's difficult to take any voting seriously that features a four-way tie for third place.)
To us, JSN showed up to SoFi Stadium before last week's Rams game in jeans, a yellow jacket and red sneakers. But to NFL.com, he was runway perfection.
"JSN emergence into superstardom on the field has mirrored his elevation in game-day runway fits," the site writes. "He's becoming a regular. It takes different energy to rock a yellow jacket and denim pairing as naturally as JSN did here."
For what it's worth the Chicago Bears' Jaquan Brisker finished second to JSN, and his outfit - to us, at least - looks like he walked straight off the set of The Matrix.
JSN and his award-winning wardrobe will be at Nissan Stadium Sunday as the Seahawks take on the lowly Tennessee Titans.
