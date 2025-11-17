Seahawks remain NFL's No. 1 team to bet on
After coming within a couple of feet from an unlikely rally and dramatic win over one of the best teams in football, the Seattle Seahawks wake up Monday to a new week in which they next get to play the worst team in the NFL.
Then: 8-2 Los Angeles Rams. Now: 1-9 Tennessee Titans.
It will certainly taking a couple of days for the sting of Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Rams in their NFC West showdown to wear off. And to forget all four of Sam Darnold's interceptions. But, let's face it, there couldn't be a better team for head coach Mike Macdonald's team to rebound against.
The Titans are - no way around it - a bad football team.
They're the only team with just one win, and it came in a wacky game against the 3-7 Cardinals in which Arizona cost itself a touchdown by dropping the ball before the goal line in celebration and the Titans scored the winning points on a zany play that featured two fumbles and an inadvertent kick of the ball into the end zone.
The Titans are 0-5 at Nissan Stadium. They fired head coach Brian Callahan after Week 6. And No. 1 overall draft pick quarterback Cam Ward has been a disappointment in completing only 58% of his passes and throwing as many interceptions as touchdowns (6-6). Tennessee's offense is the worst in the NFL, averaging only 14.3 points per game. They haven't scored more than 22 points in a game.
A sign of the mismatch: Seattle's point differential is +101, second only to the Indianapolis Colts (+115). The Titans are a whopping -130, by far the league's worst.
Add it all up and the Seahawks are not surprisingly almost two-touchdown favorites on the road. They are -12.5 in early odds, by far the biggest road favorite of Week 12.
But the trend says Seahawks' backers shouldn't be scared by the big number. Seattle is also 8-2 against the line this season, best in the NFL. They lost to the Rams, 21-19, but covered their line of +2.5.
