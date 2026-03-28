Seahawks Make Local Hire With Washington’s Jimmie Dougherty

This offseason has been a big step up for the Seattle Seahawks, even if some media outlets focus too much on the loss of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and running back Kenneth Walker III.

The Seahawks continue to add solid additions to their coaching staff with Washington Huskies offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty being hired as an offensive assistant. Dougherty is the latest coaching hire to come from the collegiate ranks, following an impressive set of accomplishments at various programs.

Seahawks Add Local Coaching Star

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Confetti falls during the Super Bowl LX trophy celebration at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dougherty spent the two seasons with the Huskies, both as the quarterbacks coach and in 2024 as the passing game coordinator, before becoming offensive coordinator in 2025. In 2024, Dougherty helped the Huskies have the 32nd-ranked passing offense. The following season, he balanced the offense to include a proficient rushing offense that finished the season ranked 17th in points per game (34.1) and 39th in total yards per game (409.9).

From 2021 to 2023, Dougherty was the passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the Arizona Wildcats. Arizona had the eighth-ranked passing offense (308.3) in 2022. The season before, the Wildcats had the sixth-ranking passing offense (318.4). In both of those seasons, Arizona had wide receiver Tetairoa McMillian, now the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Dougherty has spent most of his coaching career on the West Coast, with the exception of his first two years coaching at Illinois Wesleyan and Michigan. He has the resume already to be one of the more underrated and established coaches at the collegiate level. He has now got an opportunity to coach in the NFL with the Seahawks in a low-risk, high-reward hire.

Is Another Local Star Joining Dougherty?

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Dougherty might be a solo hire, but he may be the only Washington star joining the Seahawks this season. There are some players that the Seahawks could get with one of their four picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Among them is wide receiver Denzel Boston, offensive tackle Carver Willis, or one of their eligible cornerbacks. Seattle might go local in their most needed position remaining this offseason in running back Jonah Coleman.

Coleman has been playing under Dougherty for all four years of his collegiate career at Arizona and Washington. In 50 games played, Coleman rushed for 3,054 yards and 34 touchdowns on 552 carries while catching 87 receptions for 838 yards and three touchdowns. This past season with the Huskies, Coleman rushed for 758 yards and 15 touchdowns on 156 carries while also catching 31 receptions for 354 yards and two touchdowns.

This is not a confirmation that the Seahawks are now aiming for Coleman in the late second or third round of the draft. This hire for Dougherty, however, would ease the transition of Coleman to the Seahawks’ offense, likely as a strong contender for the first-string running back position.

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