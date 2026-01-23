Seahawks Breathe Sigh of Relief With Optimistic Final NFC Championship Injury Report

Even though it was worrying for most of the week, the Seattle Seahawks' critical players are being given a mostly clean bill of health ahead of the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Early in the week, the Seahawks were without all three of their top left tackles: starter Charles Cross, backup Josh Jones and rookie Amari Kight. Quarterback Sam Darnold was still dealing with an oblique injury, but head coach Mike Macdonald said he was improving.

Luckily for Seattle, both Cross and Darnold have no injury designations heading into the NFC title game, per ESPN's Brady Henderson, and should be good to go for the biggest game of both players' careers.

Running back George Holani, who will likely serve as the Seahawks' second running back, and rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo will both be active after being activated on Friday as well. That's a major boost at running back, especially with Zach Charbonnet's season-ending injury.

Left tackle depth is still concerning

Jones is questionable and Kight is doubtful. Thus, if Cross re-aggravates any of his multitude of injuries he's suffered over the last few weeks, the Seahawks may not have a reliable fill-in on the left side of the offensive line.

Cross was recently signed to a new four-year, $104.4 million extension during the season after one of the better seasons of his career. Historically, Cross has been mostly healthy, missing just three games over his first three seasons in the league. He's missed three this season alone.

Against the Rams, this lack of depth is especially concerning with Jared Verse, one of the best pass rushers in the league, on the other side.

Other injury designations

Rookie fullback Robbie Outzs is questionable with a neck injury. He's missed five games this season already, but he hasn't been as involved in the offense when fully healthy as previously expected.

Still, it would put limits on offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's options if they don't have a dedicated fullback ready to go.

Linebacker Chazz Surratt, who has returned to practice but hasn't been activated from injured reserve, is out for the game.

