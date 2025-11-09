Seahawks RB George Holani throws nasty stiff-arm for first career rushing TD
We've seen Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani score one touchdown on special teams already this season, the first of his career.
But now he's making his impact felt on offense, as offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is going three-deep into his running back room. Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet lead that group, but Holani is getting some opportunities in Week 10.
Holani took his 14th carry of the season for a 9-yard touchdown run against the Arizona Cardinals, throwing a nasty arm-tackle-breaking stiff arm in the process.
It was the first rushing touchdown of Holani's career, as he's had limited chances to make an impact offensively since being an undrafted free agent pickup by Seattle last season. He had 13 carries for 36 yards so far this season, entering Week 10.
The Seahawks are leading the Cardinals 21-0 in the second quarter, already taking a huge lead against one of their bitter division rivals.
