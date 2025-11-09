Seahawks' Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba resume fireworks show vs. Cardinals
With every passing week, the question when Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Sam Darnold will slow their pace with explosive plays and touchdowns is becoming more and more pointless.
The record pace that Smith-Njigba is on specifically seemed too good to be true. But following a 43-yard touchdown pass from Darnold, Smith-Njigba now has 60 catches for 999 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals.
That gave the Seahawks an opening-drive score, silencing any doubts that the Seahawks' dynamic duo would slow down in Week 10.
Smith-Njigba entered the game with an NFL-leading 17 catches of 20 or more yards, and he added another with that touchdown reception. Darnold also had 20 completions that traveled 20 or more air yards, which also led the league.
Seattle's offense has been exploding this year via the work of Darnold and Smith-Njigba. To this point, no defense has been able to stop them. Smith-Njigba's season low in receiving yards is 79, and he's posted at least 100 yards receiving in six games thus far (four in a row).
The Seahawks lead the Cardinals 14-0 early in the first quarter after a defensive touchdown and Smith-Njigba's highlight reel catch.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Updated depth chart after Seahawks’ trade for WR/KR Rashid Shaheed
New addition adds lethal speed to Seahawks offense & special teams
Sam Darnold rivaling Tom Brady, other greats with ridiculous statistic
NFL Network breaks down why the Seahawks targeted Rashid Shaheed