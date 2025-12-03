Seahawks re-sign prolific former UW rusher

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back a former hometown star on their practice squad just a few days after he made his regular-season debut with the team.

Seattle re-signed running back Myles Gaskin to the practice squad on Wednesday after he was waived from the 53-man roster on Tuesday. Gaskin, a former O'Dea High School (Seattle) and University of Washington standout, was signed to the active roster for the Seahawks' Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings after George Holani was placed on injured reserve.

Gaskin received three carries in his Seahawks debut, totaling six yards in Seattle's 26-0 blowout win over the Vikings. The Seahawks finished with 125 yards rushing on the day in a dominant victory.

At UW, Gaskin totaled a record 62 touchdowns and 5,323 rushing yards in four seasons. He was a First Team All-Pac-12 selection in 2016 and a Second Team selection the following two years.

Jan 1, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; Washington Huskies running back Myles Gaskin (9) runs against Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Damon Arnette (3) in the fourth quarter in the 2019 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium. | Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins selected Gaskin in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he spent four seasons there. Gaskin totaled 361 carries for 1,355 yards and seven touchdowns during that span, but he hasn't stuck with any NFL franchise since.

Before landing with the Seahawks' practice squad, Gaskin spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens and Vikings.

Even though he's been on and off the Seahawks' practice squad, Seattle appears to like Gaskin as a backup option. He was the third option behind Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet in Week 13, while recently signed Cam Akers gets acclimated to the offense.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks retake No. 1 in power rankings after Week 13 win

Seahawks studs & duds from an ugly win over Minnesota Vikings

Why Seahawks should kick tires on the top-ranked 2026 free agent