Seahawks Salary Cap Tracker: Cap Space, Dead Money and New Contracts
It's already been a whirlwind free agency period for the Seattle Seahawks, retaining a few key players while also losing three in just the first few hours of the legal tampering period on Monday.
Fresh off a Super Bowl LX victory, the Seahawks were bound to have their unrestricted free agents recruited by other teams. Seattle came into the free agency period with plenty of cap space, but they've had to look beyond just the current class as they also look to extend superstars.
While it seemed like general manager John Schneider had plenty of money to work with, he had to be selective with who he could afford to bring back.
Here's a live look at all the moves the Seahawks have made that impact their salary cap.
Seahawks' signings, cap space updates
- Seahawks re-signed exclusive rights free agents S Ty Okada ($1.145 million) and RB George Holani ($1.075 million) to one-year deals.
- Seahawks re-signed restricted free agent LB Drake Thomas to a two-year, $8 million deal ($4 million APY).
- Seahawks re-signed unrestricted free agent CB Josh Jobe to a three-year, $24 million deal ($8 million APY).
- Seahawks re-signed unrestricted free agent WR Rashid Shaheed to a three-year, $51 million deal ($17 million APY).
How much cap space do the Seahawks have left?
The Seahawks entered Monday's legal tampering period with approximately $55.42 million in cap space and $55.23 million in effective cap space, which factors in what the team will need to sign its rookie class.
Jobe and Shaheed's deals, while it won't be exact to their 2026 cap hit, eat up almost half of that figure on their own. That's when letting Bryant, Mafe and Walker leave begins to make more sense from a financial standpoint.
The Seahawks' cap number could begin to plummet even further once extensions are reached with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon.
Seahawks dead money in 2026
G Sataoa Laumea ($108,258)
RB Damien Martinez ($104,208)
