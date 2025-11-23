Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba shatters more records vs. Titans
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is inevitable. Even when the explosives were taken away against the Los Angeles Rams, he still found his way to a 100-yard receiving day. But the explosives are back.
Smith-Njigba set multiple franchise and NFL records against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 before they were even five minutes into the third quarter, continuing his historic season.
Surpassing DK Metcalf's previous record of 1,303 yards set in 2020, Smith-Njigba became the Seahawks' new single-season receiving yards leader. And he did it in just 10.5 games.
Smith-Njigba caught an 8-yard pass from Sam Darnold in the third quarter, pushing him up to 1,309 yards on the season.
It's been another stellar game for the third-year wideout, who now has eight catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee.
Also, earlier in the game, Smith-Njigba became the first player in NFL history to record at least 75 yards receiving in the first 11 games of a season, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Smith-Njigba has only recorded under 100 yards receiving three times this season and has a season low of 79 in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Seahawks superstar is still on pace to break Calvin Johnson's single-season NFL record 1,964 yards), as he has been for most of the season. If the game against the Titans ended late in the third quarter, Smith-Njigba would still be on pace for 2,029 yards in 2025.
As if all that wasn't enough, Smith-Njigba had a career-long 63-yard touchdown catch in the first half. There's just no stopping him in his third NFL season.
