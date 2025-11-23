Jaxon Smith-Njigba propels Seahawks to halftime lead vs. Titans
The Seattle Seahawks are leading the Tennessee Titans 16-3 at halftime in Week 12. One long touchdown from Jaxon Smith-Njigba and another busy day for kicker Jason Myers have made it a one-sided contest.
Tennessee started well on its first drive, taking an early 3-0 lead after draining nine minutes of the first quarter clock. It's been all Seahawks since then, however, with 16 unanswered points.
Seattle tied the game on its first drive. Even with their defensive injuries, the Seahawks' defense stood tall and limited what quarterback Cam Ward could do for the Titans' offense. Ward completed 11 of 15 passes for 109 yards in the first two quarters.
Comparatively, Sam Darnold completed 9 of 15 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown — completing a 63-yard touchdown bomb to Smith-Njigba to push the Seahawks' lead to 10-3. Smith-Njigba had four catches for 86 yards in the first half alone.
Klint Kubiak has opted for a pass-heavy approach, with just 10 total designed runs in the first half. However, overall, the Seahawks didn't need many offensive plays to take control of the game.
Two more solid drives gave the Seahawks a commanding lead at the end of the second quarter. The Seahawks will also receive the ball in the second half with a chance to extend their lead.
More Seahawks on SI stories
ESPN identifies Seattle Seahawks’ most-important pending free agent
NFL analyst sends a clear message to Seahawks QB Sam Darnold
Bills-Texans TNF game disproves false narrative about the Seahawks
Four major Seahawks pieces will be game-time decisions vs. Titans