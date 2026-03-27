Seahawks Unfairly Slammed in Free Agency Rankings

Mike Macdonald’s reigning Super Bowl champions will take an impressive 10-game overall winning streak into their season opener on September 9 at Lumen Field. In those victories, the Seattle Seahawks have doubled up their foes by a 290-145 score.

What the ‘Hawks won’t take into 2026 is the same roster that played its best football when it really counted this past season.

Ben Solak of ESPN did a ranking of the 32 NFL teams in terms of free agency. While Solak understood the game plan per say via general manager John Schneider and the organization, he appeared more bothered by who won’t be around for Macdonald’s club this upcoming season. Hence, the ‘Hawks rank a disappointing 25th on the list despite the writer approving with what the team did in terms of the future.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I loved the comp pick approach,” explained Solak. “Seattle has signed no free agent players who count against it in the compensatory pick formula. Why is this significant? Because the Seahawks are currently projected by OverTheCap to receive a fourth-round pick and three fifth-round picks in the 2027 draft in recompense for the departures of Boye Mafe, Kenneth Walker III, Coby Bryant and Riq Woolen.”

Champion Seahawks saw four key performers leave in free agency

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) rushes against New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

For those who haven’t kept up, Mafe signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, Walker joined the Kansas City Chiefs, Bryant inked a deal with the Chicago Bears, and the Philadelphia Eagles added Woolen to their secondary.

“That incoming draft capital,” added Solak, “would allow Seattle to be more aggressive executing trades at midseason as it fills gaps on a roster looking to repeat. More picks also mean more rookie contracts, which will come in handy when the Devon Witherspoon extension hits the books.”

Can the Seahawks overcome so many key departures?

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Still, Solak was disappointed with “just how much talent left the building.” And losing the Super Bowl LX MVP, as well as a defensive back that’s picked off a combined seven passes the past two seasons, is a little hard to swallow.

“The Seahawks had five major rising free agents in my eyes. The only one they were able to retain was (Rashid) Shaheed. A couple of them, Mafe and Woolen, were always going to leave for more playing time on other rosters. But Walker’s 2025 breakout was real, and Seattle will miss his explosiveness. Bryant was a key cog in that secondary, and his contract in Chicago is very reasonable.”

Then again, the 2025 NFL Executive of the Year has certainly shown he knows how to restock a football team.

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