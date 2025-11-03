Seattle Seahawks' Week 9 dominance proves they should be buyers at NFL trade deadline
The Seattle Seahawks continue to maintain their presence as one of the top teams in the league and surprise many experts and fans along the way. The Seahawks got their third consecutive win and their 11th consecutive road win as they dominated the Washington Commanders 38-14 in Week 9’s Sunday Night Football matchup.
While they weren’t perfect, the Seahawks played their likely second-most dominating game of the season after their 44-13 home win in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints. Offensively, quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njiga were nearly perfect. There were breakout moments for the young pass-catchers who needed to step up. The entire Seahawks defense was all over the field as they made huge plays.
The Seahawks believe they are a legitimate NFC Championship contender, and they have a chance to be even better. Seattle is reportedly very aggressive in the NFL trade deadline market at several key positions before the game. This dominating win should validate the reasoning for the Seahawks to go heavy before the trade deadline passes.
I don’t know what it is yet, but the #Seahawks are for real — and I get the sense they’ve got something up their sleeve before Tuesday’s trade deadline. They’re going for it.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 3, 2025
NFL insider Jordan Schultz was among those who feel the Seahawks are right there towards contending for a championship. He feels the Seahawks go all in during the trade deadline.
“I don’t know what it is yet, but the Seahawks are for real — and I get the sense they’ve got something up their sleeve before Tuesday’s trade deadline. They’re going for it.”
Teams that go all-in during the trade deadline are teams that know they have the potential to make a deep run, but also want to take the chance to improve their roster. With the Seahawks they have key position units that might need an upgrade.
Among the positions that should likely be addressed the most by the Seahawks are at the interior offensive line, the secondary for depth, a potential first-string linebacker or depth, and potentially a skilled position player on offense.
Easily the weakest among the Seahawks on both sides of the ball is right guard Anthony Bradford. He has become a liability in certain drives and pass-protection plays at times.
The Seahawks might be more inclined to keep cornerback Riq Woolen after the potential concussion injury to starting cornerback Josh Jobe. Safety has been a good surprise, but the Seahawks had to move a talented safety in rookie Nick Emmanwori, over to slot cornerback to develop production and depth.
There might be more concern with the injury to Ernest Jones, who left the game with a lower leg injury. There is great fear he is seriously hurt, but the team might have pulled him to conserve his availability for more games. An updated injury report should give a better indication.
The Seahawks might consider acquiring a talented inside linebacker to complement their 4-2-5 defensive system, seeking additional depth. Either way, the Seahawks are hot, and they’ll have to strike while the iron is hot, which includes the trade deadline.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs & duds from a wild, lopsided win over Commanders
Pair of defensive injuries could have major consequences for Seahawks
ESPN adds intriguing new name to Seattle Seahawks trade chatter
NFL insider delivers surprising scoop on Seahawks for trade deadline