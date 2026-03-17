It's Time For Seahawks to Re-Sign Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to take care of their own guys this offseason and that should include players who aren't free agents.

Now that the Seahawks have taken care of their free agents, it's time for general manager John Schneider and the front office to negotiate with star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njiba, a 2023 first-round pick out of Ohio State that is eligible for a contract extension this offseason.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Should Be Highest-Paid Wide Receiver

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba interacts with fans during the Super Bowl LX World Champions parade. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Smith-Njigba had arguably the best season imaginable in 2025 with the Seahawks. Smith-Njigba recorded 119 receptions for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns to lead the NFL. On top of that, he helped the Seahawks win a Super Bowl. It doesn't get much better than that.

Smith-Njigba spoke earlier in the offseason about negotiating for a new contract and wanting to get paid a lot of money.

"I'm really not too pressed right now to get it done," Smith-Njigba said via WFAA reporter Jonah Javad last month.

"I know my time is coming and when we get it done it's gonna be a great deal. And, you know, God's timing is perfect timing. So, whenever that may come, we'll be ready for it, and I think I believe I deserve to be the highest paid in my position. Just what I give to the game and the community, you know, I give it my all. I think that's worth a lot."

What Contract Would Look Like

The Seahawks could wait for Smith-Njigba to play one more season, but it's possible his value may grow even higher after another season. The Seahawks should do right by their top receiver and pay him top dollar, making him the highest-paid wideout in the league.

Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals reset the market last offseason by signing a four-year, $161 million contract, making just over $40 million per season. Smith-Njigba should look for something slightly higher, possibly at $205 million over five seasons, putting him at $41 million per year.

Once Smith-Njigba signs on for his extension, the Seahawks can firmly go into the next season confident that they have improved their team for 2026 and beyond in hopes of keeping their Super Bowl window open for the foreseeable future.

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