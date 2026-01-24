Seahawks' Mike Macdonald Can Build Legacy With Win Over Sean McVay, Rams

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is getting ready to coach the biggest game of his life when the Los Angeles Rams come to town for the NFC championship.

Macdonald has only been at the helm for two years, but he has gotten the Seahawks over the hump and back into the playoffs. Now, he has the team one win away from a Super Bowl berth. NFL.com writer Nick Shook wrote about how historic Macdonald's run could be if the Seahawks beat the Rams over the weekend.

"Sunday's contest features two of the four youngest active head coaches in the NFL in Sean McVay and Mike Macdonald. They share that similarity but have traveled vastly different roads to this juncture. McVay has 92 wins to his name since being hired in 2017, has already tied Don Shula for the most playoff wins recorded by a coach under 45 years old (10), has already guided his team to two Super Bowl appearances (one win) and will be coaching in his 16th career playoff game Sunday," Shook wrote.

"Macdonald, on the other hand, is in just his second season at the helm in Seattle and coached in his first playoff game last week. He's traveled a postseason road as an assistant, but this is his first rodeo amid deep playoff pressure, and the stakes will be incredibly high when he leads his team onto the field in Seattle this weekend. If his team wins, he'll become the fourth-youngest coach to take his team to a Super Bowl -- a historical category dominated by McVay."

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks into the stadium before the NFC Wild Card Round. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Macdonald Can Make History vs. Rams

Macdonald came to the Seahawks as one of the brightest young minds in the sport, and he has shown why the front office was smart for hiring him. He has built the Seahawks defense to become one of the best in the league and they have formed the base of a championship contender.

There are a lot of paralllels to that of McVay, who also found a lot of success early in his head coaching career. Now, Macdonald will have to go through McVay to achieve his greatest goals yet, setting the stage for quite the matchup in the NFC championship.

Macdonald's and the Seahawks are scheduled to kick off against McVay's Rams tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field in Seattle. Fans can watch the game on Fox or stream it on the Fox One app.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks sound alarm with concerning early injury report

How Ken Walker can make millions in NFC Championship

Mike Macdonald casts vote for a permanent 12th flag raiser