Seahawks offense shines thanks to magnificent running game vs. Cardinals
The Seattle Seahawks are still in the win column after a stunning 44-22 win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 at Lumen Field.
In the win, the Seahawks flexed their running game, notching a season-high 198 yards on the ground. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald spoke about how effective the team was running the ball.
"This is the second game in a row now against Arizona that our offensive staff has done a great job of getting to runs that -- through adjustments, part of our game plan, over the course of the game that made our run game finish strong," Macdonald said postgame.
"So both games. They deserve a lot of credit, and you felt their offensive line. Felt like we were physical. Felt like we were going to the right people. We took the line. Thought our running backs played really well. Finished runs the right way. Ball was never in jeopardy. So those are all positive things. I think we only had one holding call, which Nick (Kallerup) will learn from. Yeah, really positive."
Seahawks running game shines vs. Cardinals
The Seahawks entire offense improves when the running game is on point and it is ultimately what drives the entire unit and team.
"That was awesome. The backs were running great, I thought the O-line did an awesome job as well. It's not just about being positive, but the explosives that came out of the running game. Those are the kind of plays that make offenses very dangerous, when you can be explosive in both facets of your offense," Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp said.
The Seahawks had 46 carries, which is a large number due to the fact that they were up 35-0 in the first half, but it's still a sign that this is what the team wants to do on offense.
If the running game can continue to play like they did against the Cardinals, they should run right into the playoffs with a massive head of steam.
The Seahawks are back in action when they take on the Los Angeles Rams for a big Week 11 matchup in the division. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.
