Seattle Seahawks' offensive line dealt massive blow
Continuity is everything on an offensive line, and the Seattle Seahawks will see their unit shaken up "for multiple weeks," per ESPN's Brady Henderson.
Starting center Jalen Sundell will be sidelined with a knee injury that he suffered in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Olu Oluwatimi, who started eight games for the Seahawks in 2024, will be the starter in Sundell's place.
Sundell has started all nine games this season after winning the training camp battle against Oluwatimi. Seattle's pass protection has been excellent this season, allowing just 10 sacks of Sam Darnold — tied for second least among quarterbacks with at least 200 pass attempts.
The run game has been where the unit has struggled, generating just 3.8 yards per carry (29th). That may be where Oluwatimi actually boosts the current Seahawks offensive line.
Seattle totaled 198 rushing yards on 46 carries (4.3 yards per carry) against the Cardinals. In the second half alone, the Seahawks totaled 24 carries for 121 yards (5.04 yards per carry) as they tried to close out the Cardinals with their big lead.
"Really excited for Olu," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said, per Henderson. "Talk about staying ready and then when his opportunity presented itself, he played some really good football for us. He was really a catalyst behind a lot of those runs."
Following a snap infraction on his first snap and a missed center-quarterback exchange that resulted in a turnover, Oluwatimi was mostly good for the Seahawks in Week 10.
They are different types of players. Sundell has a more athletic build and can play guard. Oluwatimi is more of a true center that can anchor the middle of an offensive line, and that power shows up in his run blocking.
"I thought he was playing really well for us," Macdonald said of Sundell. "A lot of the things that he does well, Olu does, too. But Jalen, he's a great athlete. He can get to the second level. He's tough, resilient, all those things. But Olu is, too. Olu is also a really good player, and he's played great football for us, and that's what we're going to need from him."
Right now, the Seahawks' bigger problem might be at right guard, as Anthony Bradford continues to struggle. When Sundell returns, Macdonald and the coaching staff could experiment with an Oluwatimi-Sundell combination.
